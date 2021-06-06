Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in upcoming MTN 8

Orlando Pirates secured third spot, Kaizer Chiefs finished in the top eight and Chippa United failed to move away from the relegation/play-off position (15th) after their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on the final day of the DStv Premiership yesterday.



Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will represent SA in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after a dull goalless draw at Orlando Stadium in Soweto yesterday...