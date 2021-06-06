Soccer
Kaizer Chiefs to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in upcoming MTN 8
06 June 2021 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates secured third spot, Kaizer Chiefs finished in the top eight and Chippa United failed to move away from the relegation/play-off position (15th) after their 1-1 draw against SuperSport United on the final day of the DStv Premiership yesterday.
Pirates and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) will represent SA in the Caf Confederation Cup next season after a dull goalless draw at Orlando Stadium in Soweto yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.