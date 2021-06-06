Rugby
Old Boks and a few new ones for 2021 Tests
Veterans Steyns in the squad, along with eight uncapped men
06 June 2021 - 00:00
Removing a Steyn appears to be a task beyond the Springbok rugby selectors.
Enduring Springbok stalwarts Frans Steyn and Morne Steyn have been included in a squad of 46 players to take on Georgia and the British & Irish Lions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.