General

2032 Olympics: Aussie official urges caution over Brisbane

Australia's top Olympic official John Coates said that Brisbane winning the right to host the 2032 Games was not a done deal, despite the IOC's executive board approving the bid.



The IOC executive board signed off on the bid this week and, under a new system designed to make bidding cheaper and more efficient, a full session of the sporting body will now vote on it on July 21...