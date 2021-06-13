General

Brooks Koepka's US Open prep doesn't cut it

Brooks Koepka may not have had the ideal tune-up for next week's US Open but the four-times major champion said this week his missed cut at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree was more to do with a lack of focus than the state of his game.



World No 8 Koepka, in his first event since a runner-up finish at last month's PGA Championship, carded a two-over-par 73 in the second round in Ridgeland, South Carolina, that left him at three over on the week...