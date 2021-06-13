General
Brooks Koepka's US Open prep doesn't cut it
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Brooks Koepka may not have had the ideal tune-up for next week's US Open but the four-times major champion said this week his missed cut at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree was more to do with a lack of focus than the state of his game.
World No 8 Koepka, in his first event since a runner-up finish at last month's PGA Championship, carded a two-over-par 73 in the second round in Ridgeland, South Carolina, that left him at three over on the week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.