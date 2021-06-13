Sport

General

Brooks Koepka's US Open prep doesn't cut it

13 June 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Brooks Koepka may not have had the ideal tune-up for next week's US Open but the four-times major champion said this week his missed cut at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree was more to do with a lack of focus than the state of his game.

World No 8 Koepka, in his first event since a runner-up finish at last month's PGA Championship, carded a two-over-par 73 in the second round in Ridgeland, South Carolina, that left him at three over on the week...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The five wearable trends of 2021 every fitness band should have Sport
  2. Tyson pushes mushroom muti as 'miracle cure' Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in upcoming MTN 8 Sport
  4. The coach, the sprinter and their destiny Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy: The AmaZulu warrior gearing for Caf challenge Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail