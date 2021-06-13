Rugby

Bulls charge to Rainbow Cup final

The Bulls have booked a place in the cross-hemisphere Pro14 Rainbow Cup final against Italian side Benetton Treviso at the Stadio di Monigo next weekend.



Benetton Treviso qualified for the inaugural final after their pool match against Welsh side Ospreys was cancelled due to Covid-19.The Bulls beat the Sharks 34-22 to win the SA leg of the tournament through tries by Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs and Janko Swanepoel with veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn kicking 14 points...