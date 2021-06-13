Rugby
Bulls charge to Rainbow Cup final
13 June 2021 - 00:00
The Bulls have booked a place in the cross-hemisphere Pro14 Rainbow Cup final against Italian side Benetton Treviso at the Stadio di Monigo next weekend.
Benetton Treviso qualified for the inaugural final after their pool match against Welsh side Ospreys was cancelled due to Covid-19.The Bulls beat the Sharks 34-22 to win the SA leg of the tournament through tries by Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs and Janko Swanepoel with veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn kicking 14 points...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.