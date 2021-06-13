Sport

Rugby

Bulls charge to Rainbow Cup final

13 June 2021 - 00:00

The Bulls have booked a place in the cross-hemisphere Pro14 Rainbow Cup final against Italian side Benetton Treviso at the Stadio di Monigo next weekend.

Benetton Treviso qualified for the inaugural final after their pool match against Welsh side Ospreys was cancelled due to Covid-19.The Bulls beat the Sharks 34-22 to win the SA leg of the tournament through tries by Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs and Janko Swanepoel with veteran flyhalf Morné Steyn kicking 14 points...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The five wearable trends of 2021 every fitness band should have Sport
  2. Tyson pushes mushroom muti as 'miracle cure' Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in upcoming MTN 8 Sport
  4. The coach, the sprinter and their destiny Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy: The AmaZulu warrior gearing for Caf challenge Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail