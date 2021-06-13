Sport

Soccer

Champions: Sekhukhune United promoted to SA’s top flight

13 June 2021 - 00:00 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE and SAZI HADEBE

Sekhukhune United have been declared champions in the GladAfrica Championship and promoted to the DStv Premiership, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed on Saturday.

This follows the dismissal of Polokwane City's application to the Johannesburg high court to have overturned an arbitration that deducted three points from their total and awarded three to Sekhukhune in the GladAfrica Championship...

