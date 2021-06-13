Sport

General

CSA gives birth to a new board — but there are complications

David Isaacson Sports reporter
13 June 2021 - 00:01

Cricket SA (CSA) ushered in a new era of local sport yesterday, breathing life into a first majority independent board, but they still couldn't escape a few blushes, if not outright controversy.

The ground-breaking AGM went well until the provincial presidents moved to block the appointment of one of the eight independent directors, Norman Arendse...

