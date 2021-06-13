Soccer

Euro 2020: Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapses on the field

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed while playing and was given CPR by medics during his side's Euro 2020 soccer match with Finland yesterday, and the game was suspended.



A Reuters photographer at the game saw Eriksen raise his hand as he was carried from the pitch on a stretcher, and the stadium announcer later told the crowd that he had been taken to the nearby hospital...