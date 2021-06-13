General

French Open: Barbora Krejcikova grabs her big moment

First Czech to win the title in 40 years

Czech Barbora Krejcikova claimed a maiden grand slam title when she beat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 6-1 2-6 6-4 in the French Open final on Saturday.



The 25-year-old is the first Czech to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Hana Mandlikova, who represented Czechoslovakia, triumphed in 1981...