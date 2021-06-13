General

French Open: Novak Djokovic makes it a Paris day to remember

World No 1 Novak Djokovic said his win over Rafael Nadal in Friday's epic French Open semifinal was one of the top three matches he had played and he would remember it forever.



The 34-year-old Serb lost the opening five games but hit back in magnificent fashion to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2 in front of a raucous Court Philippe Chatrier crowd. He will now face Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in today's final, where he seeks a second French Open and a 19th grand slam - one behind the record held by Nadal and Roger Federer...