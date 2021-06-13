Soccer

Italians turn on the style in Euro 2020 opener

Italy kicked off the European Championship in style on Friday with a commanding performance to sweep past toothless Turkey 3-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their authority on Group A.



After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity...