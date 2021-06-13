Sport

Soccer

Italians turn on the style in Euro 2020 opener

13 June 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Italy kicked off the European Championship in style on Friday with a commanding performance to sweep past toothless Turkey 3-0 in the Stadio Olimpico and stamp their authority on Group A.

After a goalless first half, an own goal and strikes by Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne were just reward for the home side, who played with relentless positivity...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. The five wearable trends of 2021 every fitness band should have Sport
  2. Tyson pushes mushroom muti as 'miracle cure' Sport
  3. Kaizer Chiefs to meet Mamelodi Sundowns in upcoming MTN 8 Sport
  4. The coach, the sprinter and their destiny Sport
  5. Benni McCarthy: The AmaZulu warrior gearing for Caf challenge Sport

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail