General
Jabulani Makhense to show his mettle against Tulani Mbenge
13 June 2021 - 00:02
Jabulani Makhense looked broken as he tried to complete his final round of a muscle-burning workout, which included running on all fours.
"Come on, Jabs," trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann shouted at his charge in his gym at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria during the session I watched on Wednesday morning. "Do you want this?"..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.