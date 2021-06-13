General

Jabulani Makhense to show his mettle against Tulani Mbenge

Jabulani Makhense looked broken as he tried to complete his final round of a muscle-burning workout, which included running on all fours.



"Come on, Jabs," trainer Sebastiaan Rothmann shouted at his charge in his gym at Loftus Versfeld stadium in Pretoria during the session I watched on Wednesday morning. "Do you want this?"..