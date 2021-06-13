General

Tokyo crowds call to be part of wider ruling

Senior Olympic official John Coates said this week that a decision on whether spectators would be allowed at the Tokyo Olympic Games would be made at the end of June as part of a more general ruling for all sports events in Japan.



The Japanese government has already decided that fans from overseas would not be permitted because of the fourth wave of Covid-19 which has forced Tokyo and other areas of the country into a state of emergency. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the organisation’s point man for the Games, said he hoped some spectators would be allowed. ..