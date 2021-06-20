Soccer
Antoine Griezmann grabs a point for Les Bleus
20 June 2021 - 00:00
Antoine Griezmann rescued a point for world champions France as they came from a goal down to draw 1-1 with hosts Hungary in Group F and prevent a massive upset in front of a full Puskas Arena yesterday.
Attila Fiola had given the hosts a dream half-time lead, after France missed a bevy of early chances...
