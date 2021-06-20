Cycling

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio's Olympic dream surging closer to reality

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio stands on the brink of Olympic history after a journey that, in some ways, started when she suffered a life-threatening head injury in a horse-riding accident during matric.



Her skull was fractured and she lay in a coma for 10 days; the doctors said she was brain damaged and wouldn't finish school...