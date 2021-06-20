Golf

Family tragedy shaped Garrick Higgo' says coach Cliff Barnard

Coach Cliff Barnard knew Garrick Higgo was special at the age of 13 from the way he handled himself competing in awful conditions at a junior event in Malaysia.



Higgo, 22, claimed his maiden triumph on the PGA Tour last weekend, winning the Palmetto Championship at Congaree by a single stroke to add to two European Tour victories in April and May...