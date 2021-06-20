Cycling
Making history: Tour de France ride for township cyclist Nicholas Dlamini
20 June 2021 - 00:02
Nicholas Dlamini will become the first black South African to ride the Tour de France when the three-week epic kicks off next Saturday.
He was named on Friday as part of the eight-rider roster for Team Qhubeka ASSOS...
