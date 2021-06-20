Sport

F1

Max Verstappen sets the pace for French GP

20 June 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader, Max Verstappen, pushed Mercedes off the top of the timesheets in French Grand Prix practice on Friday, with the battle between the teams looking as close as ever.

The 23-year-old Dutch driver lapped Le Castellet's Paul Ricard circuit in 1min 32.872sec in the afternoon, 0.008sec quicker than Mercedes's Valtteri Bottas, who led the first session with a lap of 1:33.448...

