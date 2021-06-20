Soccer

SA's Janine van Wyk torn between Scottish champs and home

Banyana Banyana skipper Janine van Wyk is mulling a decision to either come back to SA to play for her club in the SA Super League or extend her stay at the newly crowned women's champions in Scotland, Glasgow City.



Van Wyk, 34, told the Sunday Times this week she has little time to make her decision, but the desire to help her club, JVW FC, topple Mamelodi Sundowns in the local league may sway her to abandon the 14-time consecutive champions City...