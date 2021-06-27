Great Danes boot the Dragons home
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half and Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales 4-0 to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 yesterday.
Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.