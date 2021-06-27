Great Danes boot the Dragons home

Forward Kasper Dolberg struck in each half and Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite also got in on the act late on as Denmark overpowered Wales 4-0 to reach the quarterfinals of Euro 2020 yesterday.



Dolberg, making his first start of the tournament, gave his side the lead with a fine individual goal in the 27th minute, curling into the top corner from outside the area...