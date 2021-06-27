Sport

It's Lukaku vs Ronaldo in Euro

27 June 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku believes he should be classified as a world-class striker and says everything fell into place for him in the season just finished, as he looks ahead to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the European Championship today.

The comparison of the two has dominated the build-up to the last-16 clash between holders Portugal and top-ranked Belgium in Seville, in the match of the round...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  2. The coach, the sprinter and their destiny Sport
  3. Champions: Sekhukhune United promoted to SA’s top flight Sport
  4. Making history: Tour de France ride for township cyclist Nicholas Dlamini Sport
  5. Tokyo Games delay works out for SA rower Sandro Torrente Sport

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...