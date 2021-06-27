It's Lukaku vs Ronaldo in Euro

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku believes he should be classified as a world-class striker and says everything fell into place for him in the season just finished, as he looks ahead to meeting Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the European Championship today.



The comparison of the two has dominated the build-up to the last-16 clash between holders Portugal and top-ranked Belgium in Seville, in the match of the round...