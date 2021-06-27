Lions skipper Alun Wyn Jones gets knocked out of tour to SA
27 June 2021 - 00:00
The British and Irish Lions beat Japan 28-10 in the warm-up for their SA tour yesterday but the match was overshadowed by a shoulder injury for captain Alun Wyn Jones.
The veteran Welsh lock was forced off after eight minutes supporting his left arm, seemingly in distress and helped by a doctor...
