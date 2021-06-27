Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon eyes Grand Slam
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Men's defending Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic will face British teenage wildcard Jack Draper in his opening match but Simona Halep, the women's winner at the last championships in 2019, will not feature after withdrawing on Friday.
World No 1 Djokovic is halfway to a calendar-year Grand Slam after winning the Australian and French Open titles, taking his overall tally to 19 majors...
