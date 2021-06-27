Percy Tau to miss out on Tokyo Olympics
27 June 2021 - 00:00
SA soccer's golden boy Percy Tau will not be part of the under-23 national team heading to the Tokyo Olympics Games.
SA under-23 coach David Notoane will announce his team in the coming days and Tau's English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion has refused to release him because the Games fall outside of the Fifa calendar and clubs have a right to refuse releasing their players...
