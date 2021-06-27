Sport

Samaai fine-tunes for Tokyo

Long-jumper says he is working on small technical things

David Isaacson Sports reporter
27 June 2021 - 00:00

Long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai is ready to unleash himself in battle on Tuesday as he shows the world he's ready to challenge for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.

Samaai is looking to deliver a decent performance when he competes in Lucerne, Switzerland, and again at the Monaco Diamond League meet on July 9...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  2. The coach, the sprinter and their destiny Sport
  3. Champions: Sekhukhune United promoted to SA’s top flight Sport
  4. Making history: Tour de France ride for township cyclist Nicholas Dlamini Sport
  5. Tokyo Games delay works out for SA rower Sandro Torrente Sport

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...