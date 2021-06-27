Samaai fine-tunes for Tokyo

Long-jumper says he is working on small technical things

Long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai is ready to unleash himself in battle on Tuesday as he shows the world he's ready to challenge for an Olympic medal at the Tokyo Games.



Samaai is looking to deliver a decent performance when he competes in Lucerne, Switzerland, and again at the Monaco Diamond League meet on July 9...