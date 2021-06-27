Somehow Chiefs go through to final
One goal in two legs of semifinal proves to be enough
27 June 2021 - 00:00
Kaizer Chiefs have made history, and the way they did it will defy explanation in the record books, again defending with determination to grit out a 0-0 Caf Champions League semifinal second-leg draw against Wydad Athletic and reach the final.
The shock package of the 2020-21 Champions League, who had never reached the group stage previously, and suffered a miserable domestic season, will likely meet Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the July 17 final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca...
