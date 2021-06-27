Somehow Chiefs go through to final

One goal in two legs of semifinal proves to be enough

Kaizer Chiefs have made history, and the way they did it will defy explanation in the record books, again defending with determination to grit out a 0-0 Caf Champions League semifinal second-leg draw against Wydad Athletic and reach the final.



The shock package of the 2020-21 Champions League, who had never reached the group stage previously, and suffered a miserable domestic season, will likely meet Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly in the July 17 final at Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca...