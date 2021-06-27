Time nearly over for Caster Semenya

Unless Caster Semenya achieves an automatic qualifying time before the end of Tuesday, she will miss the Tokyo Olympics alongside javelin thrower Sunette Viljoen.



Olympic 800m champion Semenya, campaigning in Europe, can't rely on world rankings when the track and field qualifying window ends on Tuesday because all 42 spots reserved for the women's 5,000m have been filled through automatic qualifiers...