General
Team SA's Tokyo medal hopes dwindle
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Team SA's medal chances for the Tokyo Games have taken a downward spiral in the past month, but this week Wayde van Niekerk and Akani Simbine will try to restore confidence.
Yesterday a further 31 athletes were named to the team, taking the total so far to 164, surpassing the previous record of 138 at the 2016 Rio Games. More competitors from track and field and golf are to be added next week...
