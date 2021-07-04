General

Unknown Pacquiao was Lehlohonolo Ledwaba's bogeyman

With Bungu and Ncita he ruled a division for nigh on a decade

Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, who died from Covid-19 complications on Friday at the age of 49, was part of SA's triumvirate of junior-featherweight world champions who ruled the 1990s for nearly a decade.



Ledwaba's reign as the IBF king from 1999 to 2001 followed those of countrymen Vuyani Bungu (1994-1999) and Welcome Ncita (1990-1992)...