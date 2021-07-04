Rugby

Visiting Lions in total control

Opening match turns into a personal triumph for four-try Josh Adams

Sun-kissed for most of the day, Ellis Park had by kick-off transformed to a gloomier backdrop as the British & Irish Lions kicked off their tour with a resounding win.



The doubt, uncertainty and peril that had dictated so much of the tour narrative has subsided, allowing the British & Irish Lions to put down a marker for the rest of the tour...