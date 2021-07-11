General

Ash on fire in women's final as Djokovic seeks 20th grand slam title

Barty emulates fellow indigenous Australian Evonne Goolagong to lift Wimbledon title

Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years yesterday.



The 25-year-old world No 1 looked on course for an embarrassingly easy triumph as Pliskova suffered one of the worst starts to a Wimbledon final, but eventually needed her best to claim a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory...