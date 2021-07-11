General

Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio in Giro d'Italia Donne stage victory

SA cycling star Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio yesterday won the ninth stage of the Giro d'Italia Donne ahead of her Team SD Worx teammates, Dutch riders Demi Vollering and defending champion Anna van der Breggen.



Moolman-Pasio attacked on the first of two heavy climbs on the 122.6km route from Feletto-Umberto to Monte Matajur, confirming herself as a medal hopeful for the Tokyo Games this month, in which she will compete in the women's road race and individual time trial...