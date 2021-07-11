Sport

Rugby

British & Irish Lions fear being lulled as they brace for Springboks clash

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
11 July 2021 - 00:02

After their tour opener British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland raised the spectre of his team going into the first Test against the Springboks undercooked.

Gatland recalled, when he was assistant coach under the redoubtable Ian McGeechan, how the 2009 Lions were not exposed to SA's most rugged and skilful players until they met the Springboks in the first Test in Durban...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Live-stream the Uefa Euro 2020 final on Showmax Pro Sport
  4. Team SA's Tokyo medal hopes dwindle Sport
  5. CSA gives birth to a new board — but there are complications Sport

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola