British & Irish Lions fear being lulled as they brace for Springboks clash

After their tour opener British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland raised the spectre of his team going into the first Test against the Springboks undercooked.



Gatland recalled, when he was assistant coach under the redoubtable Ian McGeechan, how the 2009 Lions were not exposed to SA's most rugged and skilful players until they met the Springboks in the first Test in Durban...