Rugby
British & Irish Lions tour teetering under Covid-19 pressure
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Rugby officials were locked in talks yesterday to try to salvage the teetering tour here of the British & Irish Lions.
They are still upbeat the tour will go ahead but they will have to come to terms with one of Covid-19's inconvenient truths - almost every bio-bubble has a prick...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.