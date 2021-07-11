Sport

General

Cries of foul over ballot for new SAEF executive

David Isaacson Sports reporter
11 July 2021 - 00:00

Newly elected SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF) president Ian Sanne is looking to bring calm to the embattled sports body, hit by allegations of foul play at the ballot last Saturday.

He wasn't even able to attend the elective AGM, staged on a virtual platform, but he's at the helm of a largely new executive that has inherited several hot potatoes, a few of them fresh from Saturday's cauldron...

