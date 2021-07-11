General

Cries of foul over ballot for new SAEF executive

Newly elected SA Equestrian Federation (SAEF) president Ian Sanne is looking to bring calm to the embattled sports body, hit by allegations of foul play at the ballot last Saturday.



He wasn't even able to attend the elective AGM, staged on a virtual platform, but he's at the helm of a largely new executive that has inherited several hot potatoes, a few of them fresh from Saturday's cauldron...