Sport

Soccer

Euro final: This is how England and Italy measure up

11 July 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

The following is a tactical breakdown of today's Euro 2020 final between England and Italy.

Both are expected to stick with formations used in their semifinals with Roberto Mancini's Italy settled in a 4-3-3 and Gareth Southgate with his version of the system...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  2. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  3. Live-stream the Uefa Euro 2020 final on Showmax Pro Sport
  4. Team SA's Tokyo medal hopes dwindle Sport
  5. CSA gives birth to a new board — but there are complications Sport

Latest Videos

Vaccines for 35 to 49 year olds from August 1: Health ministry's Covid-19 ...
‘He is in good spirits’: Jacob Zuma’s incarceration explained by Lamola