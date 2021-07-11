General

Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini a threat to Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he expects a "great battle" against Italian powerhouse Matteo Berrettini in today's Wimbledon final when victory will earn the Serb a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title.



The 34-year-old maintained his imperious progress as he fought off Canadian Denis Shapovalov in three tight sets on Friday to move into his 30th Grand Slam final...