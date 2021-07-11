General

'Rattled' Akani Simbine ran well after false start in Monaco

Akani Simbine closed out his Olympic preparation with a hard-fought second place in the Monaco Diamond League meet on Friday night, a performance that would have given him confidence ahead of the Games.



Simbine had been rumbling around the tracks of Europe like a Highveld thunderstorm for the past month, striking first to claim victory on each occasion except in Monte Carlo...