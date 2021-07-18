Sport

General

Black SA cricketers reveal all at 'TRC'

18 July 2021 - 00:00 By TIISETSO MALEPA

There were tears of sorrow from black former cricketers at Cricket SA's (CSA) transformation inquiry hearings this week as they relived their experiences.

Emotions ran high as former Proteas players Omar Henry, Roger Telemachus, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Aaron Phangiso and Alviro Petersen told harrowing stories of how they were allegedly unfairly deprived of playing and financial opportunities...

