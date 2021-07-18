General
Black SA cricketers reveal all at 'TRC'
18 July 2021 - 00:00
There were tears of sorrow from black former cricketers at Cricket SA's (CSA) transformation inquiry hearings this week as they relived their experiences.
Emotions ran high as former Proteas players Omar Henry, Roger Telemachus, Lonwabo Tsotsobe, Aaron Phangiso and Alviro Petersen told harrowing stories of how they were allegedly unfairly deprived of playing and financial opportunities...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.