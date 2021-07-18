General
Covid-19 moves into athletes' village for Tokyo Olympics
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Tokyo Olympics organisers yesterday reported the first case of Covid-19 at the athletes' village, with 14 other new cases connected to the Games that begin next week, raising fresh doubts over promises of a "safe and secure" event.
The latest cases are a blow to the local organisers and the International Olympic Committee, who have insisted the Games will not become a super-spreader event...
