Covid-19 moves into athletes' village for Tokyo Olympics

18 July 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

Tokyo Olympics organisers yesterday reported the first case of Covid-19 at the athletes' village, with 14 other new cases connected to the Games that begin next week, raising fresh doubts over promises of a "safe and secure" event.

The latest cases are a blow to the local organisers and the International Olympic Committee, who have insisted the Games will not become a super-spreader event...

