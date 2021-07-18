Soccer
Glimmer of light in broadcast impasse
18 July 2021 - 00:00
The Confederation of African Football (Caf) is working around the clock to resolve the impasse of broadcast rights for its premier competition.
The plan is to come up with a solution that will see Caf Champions League action return to the television sets of Africans who have been deprived of watching their teams compete in the continent's premier club competition...
