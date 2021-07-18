Rugby
Historic coronavirus Lions tour takes toll on cash-strapped SA Rugby
18 July 2021 - 00:00
The price of keeping those involved with the British & Irish Lions tour from the clutches of Covid-19 might result in further losses for SA Rugby.
The cash-strapped organisation has had to dig deep to remain compliant with a myriad Covid-19 regulations and protocols and despite the broadcast revenue they are expecting to generate from the tour, they might still be out of pocket...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.