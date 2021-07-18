Rugby

Jacques Nienaber gets the answers he needed from SA 'A' team despite defeat

Springboks plot their way into the first Test against the British and Irish Lions

The British & Irish Lions will ponder who to leave out while the Springboks face deep contemplation about who will meet their selection criteria for next week's opening Test.



The Lions yesterday beat the Stormers 49-3 in their last tour match before the Test series, which now looks like being played in its entirety at this venue...