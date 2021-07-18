General
Reflecting on SA's 12 greatest Olympic moments ahead of Tokyo Games
Our dreams are in each cherished achievement, writes David Isaacson
18 July 2021 - 00:04
Since SA officially began competing at the Olympics in 1908, they have amassed 86 medals in total. The US on its own won more than that at Rio 2016 alone, but SA has enjoyed many standout occasions along the way.
Here are SA's 12 greatest Olympic moments...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.