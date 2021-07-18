Sport

Soccer

Royal AM's DC hearing held over to Saturday

18 July 2021 - 00:00 By MARC STRYDOM

The disciplinary committee (DC) hearing for Royal AM having not honoured their four Premier Soccer League promotion-relegation playoff matches was postponed yesterday to next Saturday.

The legal representatives of Royal had asked for the postponement, which was granted...

