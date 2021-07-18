General
SA already has a first in Tokyo Olympic Games
In 1964 the Games were in the Japanese capital, but apartheid SA was barred
18 July 2021 - 00:00
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio, Chad Le Clos and Wayde van Niekerk will spearhead a multi-pronged attack for SA firsts at the Tokyo Olympics, which kick off for real on Saturday.
Just getting to the Japanese capital is unique for a nation that was barred for its racist apartheid policies the last time the Games were staged there, in 1964. The SA Olympic committee even attempted some window dressing by naming a handful of black boxers and athletes to the provisional team, but nobody bought it...
