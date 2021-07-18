General

Unrest in SA 'hit many Proteas players directly'

Coach says players have been emotionally drained

SA coach Mark Boucher has said that the looting and unrest in the country over the past few days, largely in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, directly affected members of the Proteas team.



The Proteas ended a topsy-turvy week that started with a 43-run loss to Ireland and ended with a 70-run win over the same opponents in Dublin to level the ODI series at 1-1. As a result of sharing the series, the Proteas sit on 10th spot - with 20 points - on the World Cup Super League, which is part of the qualification process for the 2023 World Cup. The Proteas and Ireland turn their attention to three T20s, starting tomorrow, which serve as preparations for the T20 World Cup to be hosted by the United Arab Emirates later in the year...