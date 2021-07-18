General
Volleyball coach accused of sexual harassment
18 July 2021 - 00:00
A prominent volleyball coach has admitted dating a teenager who played at the club where he worked, but has distanced himself from her claim that their relationship began when she was underage.
The former Johannesburg-based player is one of several women who have spoken to the Sunday Times and described the coach as a sexual opportunist who had allegedly tried his luck with squad members...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.