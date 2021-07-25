Rugby

Boks vs British Lions: Expect vacancies in both sides after first Test

Given the physical demands the first Test is likely to place on the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions, those on the bench and on the fringes of selection may come into sharper focus as the series develops.



At least the substitutes will have the opportunity to stake a claim when they step off the bench but others on the fringes of selection will have to do so by going hammer and tongs in training...