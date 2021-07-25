Soccer
Jadon Sancho goes to the Theatre of Dreams
25 July 2021 - 00:00
Manchester United have completed the transfer of England winger Jadon Sancho from Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The clubs had agreed on the transfer this month, with Dortmund saying United would pay €85m for the 21-year-old...
